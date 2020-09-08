CBRT conducted a repo auction of TRY10B via traditional method
HABER SON DAKİKA KORONAVİRÜS MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ TÜMÜ

CBRT conducted a repo auction of TRY10B via traditional method

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) conducted a repo auction of 10 billion liras via the traditional auction method, on Tuesday. In the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the repo auction has been determined as 6 October.

CBRT conducted a repo auction of TRY10B via traditional method
08.09.2020 13:35 | Son Güncelleme: 08.09.2020 13:39

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) conducted a repo auction of 10 billion liras via the traditional auction method, on Tuesday. 

In the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the repo auction has been determined as 6 October.

The average simple rate was at 10.57 percent in the auction determined as 2 October, with a total bid of 40 billion 670 million liras, on Monday.CBRT did not open a one-week repo auction at the 8.25 percent policy rate last week and on Monday. Since August 7, the bank has not provided funding for one week at this interest rate.

In the traditional method of repo auctions, the interest rate is formed by the offers of the banks, and the average funding cost increases in this way.


Kaynak: DHA

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Gündem Ömer Çelik Mansur Yavaş Abdülhamit Gül Mustafa Şentop Adil Karaismailoğlu
Magazin Emrah Hadise Erol Evgin Deniz Akkaya
Spor Jose Sosa Can Bartu Metin Oktay Eddie Newton Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Daha Fazla Sinan Aşçı Caner Turp Çağla Demir Uşşaki Tarikatı
Şu an buradasınız: CBRT conducted a repo auction of TRY10B via traditional method - Haber
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 8.9.2020 13:47:04. #1.14#
title