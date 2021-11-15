Cat with head stuck in a can, rescued

PAMUKKALE, DENİZLİ (DHA) - A stray cat with head stuck in a can in Pamukkale district of DENIZLI City, was rescued by the fireman. The cat was released into the street again.

