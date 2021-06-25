Breathtaking parrot rescue operation in Kucukcekmece
The parrot stuck in the rain drain pipe on the 13th floor of the 15-storey building in Kucukcekmece rescued by the breathtaking operation of the firefighters.

Residents on the 13th floor of the 15-storey building in Atakent Neighborhood called the fire department when they heard the constant sound of birds coming from the rain drain pipe. Kucukcekmece fire brigade teams determined that a bird fell and got stuck in the rain drain pipe. Then the breathtaking rescue operation was launched. One of the firefighters, who was tied around his waist with a rope, was descended from the 15-storey building 2 floors. In the rescue operation, which was recorded via mobile phone, the firefighter took the bird from the pipe and put it in the cage he brought with him.

After this operation, which was carried out, the firefighter and the parrot were pulled up. The parrot was delivered to Kucukcekmece Municipality Veterinary Affairs Directorate for medical examinations.

(Smart phone recording) Firebrigade is descending from the 15-storey building 2 floorsBrigade ripped off the pipe and getting the parrotFootage during bird is placed in the cage

 

