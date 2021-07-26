Breathtaking exercise in Blue Homeland
.Amphibious marine infantry, which can serve both on land and at sea, are prepared for challenging missions in deep waters with training aboard the TCG Bayraktar ship.

Amphibious marine infantry, which can serve both on land and at sea, are prepared for challenging missions in deep waters with training aboard the TCG Bayraktar ship. The amphibious marines, trained to be successful in all conditions, are both preparing for challenging missions with the skills and equipment of the TCG Bayraktar ship, and are on the alert with the crew of the ship 24/7. Equipped with physical and military capabilities in training, amphibious marines can perform high-level operations on land and sea.

A BREATHTAKING EXERCISEThe training exercises of the teams look just like real battle scenes. The personnel of the Amphibious Marine Infantry Brigade Command aboard the TCG Bayraktar, the world's largest tank landing ship in its class, are completing their final preparations. The personnel leaves the ship with 4 LCVP landing vehicles in TCG Bayraktar. The vehicles are on their way to the coastline determined as per the scenario. Amphibious assault teams are also trained to have the ability to sneak into the enemy coastline, reconnaissance and surveillance there, and destroy targets. Turkish soldiers landing on the beach with LCVP vehicles block the view of the enemy with the smoke emitted by the smoke bombs. Passing through the fog, soldiers neutralizes the enemy attacking them as per the scenario.

- İstanbul
