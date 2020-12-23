Best saves of week 19 in the Russian Premier League
Best saves of week 19 in the Russian Premier League

23.12.2020 19:12 | Son Güncelleme: 23.12.2020 19:17

Here are the best saves made in gameweek 18 fixtures in the Russian Premier League. This week's saves were made by Soslan Dzhanaev, Anton Shunin, Ilya Lantratov, Aleksandr Belenov, Anton Kochenkov and Yury Dyupin.

Best saves of week 19 in the Russian Premier League

Kaynak: Dugout

