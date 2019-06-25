BEST ASSISTS: KARIM BENZEMA TO MICHAEL ESSIEN VS ZARAGOZA

Enjoy Karim Benzema's delicate touch against Zaragoza, to assist Michael Essien during a LaLiga match in the 2012-13 season. Essien's goal was Real Madrid's third of the night, in a game Los Blancos ended up winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kaynak: Dugout

