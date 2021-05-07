Behind the scenes: Zenit celebrating third consecutive championship
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Zenit celebrating third consecutive championship

Dugout - Haberler | Spor

Two weeks before the end Zenit declared their championship thanks to a 6-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow. They won their third consecutive championship in the eight last years in the Russian Premier League. Check out their celebration ceremony with fans in the stadium.

Two weeks before the end Zenit declared their championship thanks to a 6-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow. They won their third consecutive championship in the eight last years in the Russian Premier League. Check out their celebration ceremony with fans in the stadium.

Behind the scenes: Zenit celebrating third consecutive championship

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Donald Trump Meral Akşener Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Hadise Demet Akalın Aleyna Tilki İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Diego Cyle Larin Bülent Uygun Yılmaz Vural Mustafa Denizli
Tüm Haberler Kripto Paralar Rüya Tabirleri Abd Adana
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Şu an buradasınız: Behind the scenes: Zenit celebrating third consecutive championship - Haberler Spor
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 7.5.2021 13:44:05. #1.15#

title