Behind the scenes: Zenit celebrating third consecutive championship
Two weeks before the end Zenit declared their championship thanks to a 6-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow. They won their third consecutive championship in the eight last years in the Russian Premier League. Check out their celebration ceremony with fans in the stadium.
Kaynak: Dugout