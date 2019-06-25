Behind the scenes: Corazón Classic Match 2019
The match brought together European Cup winners on the Bernabéu turf and delighted the audience from the first whistle. Real Madrid and Raul were the stars from the first minutes: recoveries, crosses, and goals. The under-12s paraded their LaLiga Promesa trophy which they won last Sunday and the Parachute Brigade dropped out of the sky of the capital to land with the flags of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Spain.
The match brought together European Cup winners on the Bernabéu turf and delighted the audience from the first whistle. Real Madrid and Raul were the stars from the first minutes: recoveries, crosses, and goals. The under-12s paraded their LaLiga Promesa trophy which they won last Sunday and the Parachute Brigade dropped out of the sky of the capital to land with the flags of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Spain.
Kaynak: Dugout
YORUMLAR
Nihal Olçok'tan AK Parti mesajı: Sensiz buraya kadar Erol Olçok, koyunun olmadığı yerde keçiye "Evliya Çelebi" derler
Son Dakika Haberleri