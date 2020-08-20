Bartosz Bialek's best goals from his dream debut season in the Ekstraklasa 19-year-old star-in-the-making Bartosz Bialek burst onto the scene in Polish Ekstraklasa where he netted 9 times for Zaglebie Lubin in his debut senior season, eventually earning him a transfer to Bundesliga with Vfl Wolfsburg. Take a look at some of his best strikes in the 2019-20 PKO BP Ekstraklasa season.

19-year-old star-in-the-making Bartosz Bialek burst onto the scene in Polish Ekstraklasa where he netted 9 times for Zaglebie Lubin in his debut senior season, eventually earning him a transfer to Bundesliga with Vfl Wolfsburg. Take a look at some of his best strikes in the 2019-20 PKO BP Ekstraklasa season. Kaynak: Dugout