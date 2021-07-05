Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz

Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The Wels Court in Austria rejected the release request of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, owner of SBK Holding, on the grounds that there is a possibility of 'escape, obscuring the evidence, and committing a crime'.

The Wels Court in Austria rejected the release request of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, owner of SBK Holding, on the grounds that there is a possibility of 'escape, obscuring the evidence, and committing a crime'.

It has been learned that the Wels Court has received an extradition request from the USA, where only the charges related to Korkmaz have been transferred, and the case file has not been sent yet. According to the international procedure, the court will listen to Korkmaz's defense after examining the case files to be sent from both countries and will decide on his release or extradition to one of the two countries accordingly. It is learned that Korkmaz requested his release at today's hearing, but did not make any defense regarding the charges against him. At the hearing, the request for release was rejected by the Wels Court due to the possibility of 'escape, obscuring evidence and committing a crime'.While the hearing is postponed to August 5, it is learned that the court will examine the file from Turkey during this period.


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Vladimir Putin Süleyman Soylu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Mehmet Kasapoğlu
Magazin Kartal Tibet İbrahim Selim Selin Şekerci Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Burak Elmas Fatih Terim Metin Oktay Mostafa Mohamed Taylan Antalyalı
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 5.7.2021 14:33:13. #1.14#

title