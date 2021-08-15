Athletes competed with ducks

In the 18th triathlon race held in Egirdir district of Isparta, the athletes and ducks coming together at the end of the swimming stage were caught on camera.Triathlon races were held in Egirdir yesterday. The races started with the participation of 600 athletes.

Triathlon races were held in Egirdir yesterday. The races started with the participation of 600 athletes. At the end of the swimming race, triathletes and ducks had colorful moments in Egirdir Lake.

