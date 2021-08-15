Athletes competed with ducks
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Athletes competed with ducks

Athletes competed with ducks
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

In the 18th triathlon race held in Egirdir district of Isparta, the athletes and ducks coming together at the end of the swimming stage were caught on camera.Triathlon races were held in Egirdir yesterday. The races started with the participation of 600 athletes.

In the 18th triathlon race held in Egirdir district of Isparta, the athletes and ducks coming together at the end of the swimming stage were caught on camera.

Triathlon races were held in Egirdir yesterday. The races started with the participation of 600 athletes. At the end of the swimming race, triathletes and ducks had colorful moments in Egirdir Lake.

Footage: Footage of athletes and ducks

(PHOTOS)


Athletes competed with ducks
Athletes competed with ducks
Athletes competed with ducks

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Mahmut Özer Ekrem İmamoğlu Bekir Pakdemirli Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Hande Erçel Haluk Levent Bülent Ersoy Deniz Akkaya
Spor Mesut Özil Fatih Terim Caner Erkin Rachid Ghezzal Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Athletes competed with ducks - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 15.8.2021 12:50:38. #1.15#

title