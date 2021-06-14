Artem Dzyuba’s best RPL Goals
Artem Dzyuba is dominating the Russian Premier League over the years. Russian striker is one of the biggest goal scorers in Russian Premier League history and made a huge impact with Spartak Moscow, Rostov, Arsenal Tula, and Zenit St. Petersburg. He scored 137 goals in 362 appearances in the Russian Premier League.
Kaynak: Dugout