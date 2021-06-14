Artem Dzyuba’s best RPL Goals
Artem Dzyuba’s best RPL Goals

Dugout - Haberler | Spor

Artem Dzyuba is dominating the Russian Premier League over the years. Russian striker is one of the biggest goal scorers in Russian Premier League history and made a huge impact with Spartak Moscow, Rostov, Arsenal Tula, and Zenit St. Petersburg. He scored 137 goals in 362 appearances in the Russian Premier League.

Artem Dzyuba’s best RPL Goals

Kaynak: Dugout

Artem Dzyuba’s best RPL Goals - Haberler Spor
