Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey
A total of 271 passengers, 12 of whom were babies, were transported from Kabul to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan by A400M military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force, and were brought to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines (THY) evacuation flight at 07.55 AM.

The evacuation of Turkish citizens in Afghanistan continues after the Taliban entered Kabul.  Passengers evacuated from Hamid Karzai Airport were first taken to Islamabad Airport in Pakistan. The TC-JJU tail registered Boeing 777-300 aircraft, owned by Turkish Airlines, departed from Islamabad at 01.50 AM TSI with 271 passengers. THY aircraft, which made an evacuation expedition, landed at Istanbul Airport at 07.55 AM.

THEY WILL REMAIN IN QUARANTINE FOR 10 DAYS

Passengers taken to the terminal were tested for coronavirus after filling out the consent form with residence information. Turkish passengers who have completed passport procedures will remain in quarantine for 10 days at their reported residence addresses, and foreign nationals will remain in hotels where they will stay.

