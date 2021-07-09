'Animal Protection Law' proposal accepted by the commission

The Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee of Turkey's Grand National Assembly (TBMM) approved the Bill of Law which was signed by AK Party deputies amending the Animal Protection Law and the Turkish Penal Code (TCK).

TBMM Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Affairs Committee convened under the chairmanship of AK Party Kars Deputy Yunus Kılıc. The Bill of Law Amending the Animal Protection Law and the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), which was signed by AK Party deputies, was accepted by the Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Affairs Committee of TBMM.

The bill; animals are elevated from the status of a commodity to that of a living creature. In TCK 151, the subject of animals is elevated from the level of 'destroying property' to that of 'harming life,' and it is included in the scope of crime. The animals will not be subject to enforcement due to their owners' debts. The bill also eliminates the distinction between 'owned animals' and 'stray animals.' It mandates local authorities to build an animal shelter, provide care and treatment for these animals, and conduct training activities to protect stray and vulnerable animals.MUNICIPALITIES OBLIGATED TO ESTABLISH SHELTERSAnimal shelters will be built as a result of the bill. Establishing animal shelters are mandated in metropolitan municipalities, provincial municipalities, and municipalities with a population of more than 75,000 people. After the entry into force of this article, municipalities are required to allocate resources from the latest budget revenues to establish animal shelters and conduct rehabilitation works for 3 years.Municipalities with a population of fewer than 25,000 people that are not required to build an animal shelter are also tasked with rehabilitating stray animals in their region by taking them to the nearest municipality.DOLPHIN PARKS ARE PROHIBITEDFurthermore, keeping cats and dogs in pet stores is forbidden. At pet stores, there will be catalogs and other visual information on cats and dogs; the cats and dogs chosen by the appropriate persons will be able to be obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry-approved production facilities. The establishment of land and water circuses and dolphin parks where animals are used will be prohibited. Any capacity increase or replacement of lost animals in existing enterprises will be forbidden by the bill.IMPRISONMENT FOR INTENTIONAL KILLING 6 MONTHS TO 4 YEARSCruelty to animals, torture, and sexual assaults are covered by the TCK. In this regard, it is proposed that anyone who kills an endangered animal face a prison sentence ranging from one to five years. A person who destroys an animal generation will be sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 5 to 10 years, and with the exception of traditional non-violent folkloric performances organized with the Ministry's approval and permission of the provincial animal protection committees, a person who causes animals to fight will be sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 3 to 2 years or criminal penalty.Except for legal exceptions such as sacrificing, for medical and scientific reasons, for food purposes, and for unavoidable threats to human and environmental health, a person who deliberately kills a pet will get a penalty ranging from 6 months to 4 years in jail. A person who tortures or cruelly treats a pet or will be sentenced to imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years, and a person who sexually assaults animals will be sentenced to imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years, and a judicial fine of not less than 100 days.

On the other hand, with the change made in the commission, it is aimed to make non-formal and formal education programs for the protection and welfare of animals, as well as integrate this topic in radio and television shows. As a result, media service providers will address this topic in their required broadcasts.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı