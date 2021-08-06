An emerald lake in the middle of the steppe: Yesilgol
Nature enthusiasts show great interest in karst lake Yesilgol, a natural formation in the Imranli district of SIVAS city, which draws attention with its beauty.

Nature enthusiasts show great interest in karst lake Yesilgol, a natural formation in the Imranli district of SIVAS city, which draws attention with its beauty. Yesilgol, which is formed by boiling water from the bottom of the karst land in the village of Toptas, takes its name from its color, fascinates those who see it. The lake, which is frequently visited by nature and photography enthusiasts, was also viewed from the air with a drone by DHA.

WHAT IS KARST LAKE?

Karst lakes are formed in areas where soluble rocks such as limestone, gypsum, and rock salt are present. The water of these lakes is usually brackish.

