  

LOL Worlds2020 | LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

25.09.2020 12:02 | Güncelleme: 25.09.2020 12:05

League of Legends turnuvaları her yıl büyük bir heyecanla bekleniyor. League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 ne zaman başlıyor? LoL Dünya Şampiyonası 2020 fikstür | Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası izle

League of Legends'ın en prestijli turnuvası olan Worlds 2020 Ön Eleme Aşaması başladı. 1.Gün - A ve B Grubu Maçları oynanıyor.

LOL 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası'nı Türkçe anlatımla buradan izleyebilirsiniz.

LOL DÜNYA ŞAMPİYONASI 2020 FİKSTÜR

Lol 2020 Dünya Şampiyonası fikstürü şu şekilde açıklandı:

  • Play-In Aşaması: 25-30 Eylül
  • Ana Gruplar: 3-11 Ekim
  • Çeyrek Finaller: 15-18 Ekim
  • Yarı Finaller: 24-25 Ekim
  • Final: 31 Ekim

PLAY-IN AŞAMASI

25 Eylül:

11.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)

12.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)

13.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs INTZ (CBLOL #1)

14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)

15.00 Team Liquid (LCS #3) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)

26 Eylül:

11.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)

12.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)

13.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)

14.00 LGD Gaming (LPL #4) vs Rainbow7 (LAT #1)

15.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs PSG Talon (PCS #2)

16.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs MAD Lions (LEC #4)

17.00 Team Liquid (NA #3) vs Legacy Esp...

27 Eylül:

11.00 V3 Esports (LJL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)

12.00 Rainbow7 (LAT #1) vs Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1)

13.00 PSG Talon (PCS #2) vs V3 Esports (LJL #1)

14.00 Unicorns Of Love (LCL #1) vs LGD Gaming (LPL #4)

28 Eylül:

11.00 SuperMassive (TCL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)

12.00 MAD Lions (LEC #4) vs Legacy Esports (OPL #1)

13.00 INTZ (CBLOL #1) vs Team Liquid (LCS #3)

14.00 Legacy Esports (OPL #1) vs SuperMassive (TCL #1)

29 Eylül:

9.00 Play-In Elemeleri

13.00 Play-In Elemeleri

30 Eylül:

9.00 Play-In Elemeleri

13.00 Play-In Elemeleri

ANA GRUPLAR

3 Ekim:

11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)

12.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD

13.00 Rogue (LCS #3) vs TBD

14.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)

15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD

16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)

4 Ekim:

11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD

12.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)

13.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD

15.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TSM (LCS #1)

16.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD

5 Ekim:

11.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)

12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD

13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs Rogue (LEC #3)

15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD

16.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs DRX (LCK #2)

6 Ekim:

11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD

12.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs Machi Esports (PCS #1)

13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)

14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD

15.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)

16.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD

8 Ekim:

11.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) vs TBD

12.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs Suning (LPL #3)

13.00 G2 Esports (LEC #1) Machi Esports (PCS #1)

14.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs TBD

15.00 Machi Esports (PCS #1) vs TBD

16.00 Suning (LPL #3) vs G2 Esports (LEC #1)

9 Ekim:

11.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs TBD

12.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs JD Gaming (LPL #2)

13.00 DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1) vs Rogue (LEC #3)

14.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs TBD

15.00 Rogue (LEC #3) vs TBD

16.00 JD Gaming (LPL #2) vs DAMWON Gaming (LCK #1)

10 Ekim:

11.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TSM (LCS #1)

12.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs TBD

13.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs Gen.G (LCK #3)

14.00 Fnatic (LEC #2) vs TBD

15.00 TSM (LCS #1) vs TBD

16.00 Gen.G (LCK #3) vs Fnatic (LEC #2)

11 Ekim:

11.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs DRX (LCK #2)

12.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs TBD

13.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs TBD

14.00 Top Esports (LPL #1) vs Flyquest (LCS #2)

15.00 Flyquest (LCS #2) vs TBD

16.00 DRX (LCK #2) vs Top Esports (LPL #1)

ÇEYREK FİNALLER

15 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

16 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

17 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

18 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

YARI FİNALLER

24 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

25 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD

FİNAL

31 Ekim:

13.00 TBD vs TBD