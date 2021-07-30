Afghan immigrants sleep in kindergarten

Van, which shares the longest border with Iran, is also a major crossing point for illegal immigrants. Human traffickers sometimes leave immigrants in the city center who cross the border illegally and enter the country.

Van, which shares the longest border with Iran, is also a major crossing point for illegal immigrants. Human traffickers sometimes leave immigrants in the city center who cross the border illegally and enter the country. As a result, Afghan illegal immigrants who have nowhere else to go are forced to sleep and to spend the night in parks. A family of eight Afghans who fled from their country with their family said they had no choice but to travel to Turkey , where their 2-year-old toddler became ill. "My child does not sleep until the morning and cries" father of 2 years, Melyar Zarabi said.

Irregular immigrants use Turkey as a transit point on their way to European countries. Van, which shares a long border with Iran, is one of the hot point for illegal immigrants at crossroads. Human traffickers occasionally abandon immigrants midway through the journey in the region's tough and remote land, and they endure hard weather conditions. Thousands of illegal immigrants are rescued from these hard conditions each year by the efforts of the police and Turkish army, as well as the tight security measures in place.

Irregular immigrants are apprehended not just at border crossings, but also in city centers and in vessels during road checks. Following their refugee procedures, irregular immigrants, including women and children, are handed over to the Provincial Immigration Administration. While the operations against irregular migration continue to save their lives in Van, 34,308 immigrants were prevented from illegally entering Turkey in 2021 so far. In 2021, 27,230 immigrants and 716 in total were apprehended according to Provincial Immigration Administration.'My CHILD GOT SICK ON THE ROAD'For days, a group of Afghan immigrants who entered the country illegally over the Iranian border have been camping in a kindergarten in Van's Erefiye District. Immigrants, including women and children, claimed that they arrived in Turkey after a long journey and they paid human traffickers twice."I paid money to smugglers, twice" Afghan immigrant Melyar Zarabi stated. I had no choice but to come here. Afghanistan is a terrible place to live. On the way, my child became ill. I tried four times to come here, but the security officers sent me back. So far, migrant smugglers have received a large sum of money. On the way, my 2-year-old kid became ill. He cries and doesn't sleep until the morning," he stated.'TWO OF MY UNCLES AND FRIENDS ARE DEAD'

Another Afghan family in the park expressed their dissatisfaction with their country's living conditions. "I came from Afghanistan "Vayit said, stating that their country is at war. "In Afghanistan, there is a conflict. My two uncles, as well as others of my pals, passed away. We come all the way from Iran to be here. They took our money and left us here. We don't know when we'll leave." Some local residents also provided blankets and food to the immigrants while sleeping in the park.

