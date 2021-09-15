A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once - Haberler
Hasan Coskun (23) from Elazig, now comes to the library as a medical student where he worked in construction in 2017.

Hasan Coskun, a 5th-year medical student living in Elazig, worked to support his family in the construction of the Firat University Library in 2017. Afterward, Coskun took the university entrance exam in order to enter medical school, and as a result of the exam, he got a chance to study at Fırat University Faculty of Medicine."Before I entered the university, I worked in the construction of the library. Then I prepared for the university entrance exam and succeeded to study in Faculty of Medicine at Fırat University. Nowadays, I study in the library where I worked as an operator in construction as a medical school student" Coskun said.

- Elazig
