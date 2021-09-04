A freight train crashed into service van: 6 dead, 7 injured (3)

The freight train hit the service minibus at the level crossing in Tekirdag's Ergene district, 6 people died and 7 people were injured. In the images, it was seen that the barriers were closed in both directions.

In the footage, it was seen that while the vehicles were waiting at the level crossing, the minibus came and tried to pass even though the barriers were closed in both directions and the accident happened. With the force of the impact, the minibus was dragged and overturned to the empty lot next to it.FOOTAGE:

- The moments of the accident

- Tekirdag

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı