: 6 submarines to go into service in 2022-2027: Erdogan

22.12.2019 16:59 | Son Güncelleme: 22.12.2019 17:03

DECEMBER 22: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends ceremonies of New Type Submarine Project at Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Kocaeli, Turkey on December 22, 2109.

By Ali Murat Alhas

A total of six new submarines, one every year, will go into service in the Turkish Naval Forces between 2022 and 2027, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the ceremonies of New Type Submarine Project at Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in northwestern Kocaeli province, Erdogan said he hoped that the submarines would be useful for the country, the nation, the army and the sailors.

Erdogan said that each of the submarines were named after "truly monumental personalities".

Referring to the maritime deal with Libya, Erdogan said that the deal does not contradict Turkish or international laws.

The Turkish president said that his country might raise the level of military support for the UN-recognized Libyan government with aerial, navy and ground facilities if required.

He also added that Turkey "definitely" will not change its policies in Syria and Libya.

The Turkish parliament on Saturday ratified a motion on the approval of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security and military cooperation with Libya.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed two separate MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

