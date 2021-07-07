58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir

58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

58 illegal immigrants left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements off the coast of Seferihisar and Karaburun districts of Izmir are rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

58 illegal immigrants left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements off the coast of Seferihisar and Karaburun districts of Izmir are rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command received information that there was a group of illegal immigrants in life rafts off the coast of Seferihisar district at around 08.00 with local time yesterday. Arriving at the area upon notice, the teams rescued a total of 40 illegal immigrants in 2 life rafts which were left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements.

On the other hand, also today the Coast Guard Command has received information that there was a group of illegal immigrants in a dinghy off the coast of Karaburun district at around 04.40 with local time. Taking action, the teams have rescued 18 illegal immigrants in a dinghy that was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements.  Illegal immigrants taken to the shore were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Authority.


58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir
58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Murat Kurum Hulusi Akar Vladimir Putin Mustafa Destici Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Ahmet Kaya Acun Ilıcalı İbrahim Selim İbrahim Tatlıses
Spor Ali Koç Arda Turan Ahmet Ağaoğlu Emre Belözoğlu Younes Belhanda
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 7.7.2021 11:20:48. #1.16#

title