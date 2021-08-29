42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city

42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

42 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were caught in barns by the police operation. Three people, one is the organizer of transportation of illegal immigrants and two of them are the barn owners, were taken into custody by police.

42 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were caught in barns by the police operation. Three people, one is the organizer of transportation of illegal immigrants and two of them are the barn owners, were taken into custody by police.

The teams of the Provincial Security Directorate Combating Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Branch Office received a report that there were illegal immigrants in the Selahattin Eyyubi District of Ipekyolu. 42 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were hiding in two barns. Three people, including two barn owners and one organizer, were arrested and detained. While illegal immigrants are taken to the police station for their procedures, the interrogations of the detained suspects continue. Illegal immigrants will be sent to the Repatriation Center after their procedures.


42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city
42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mansur Yavaş Hamid Karzai Meral Akşener Süleyman Soylu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Alişan Düm Tek Tek Hande Erçel Metin Çekmez
Spor Cristiano Erol Bulut Abdullah Avcı Mustafa Denizli Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 29.8.2021 14:37:28. #1.16#

title