4 kittens found exhausted from hunger are under the care

In the forest fire area at the foothill of the Amanos Mountains in Osmaniye, four kittens exhausted from hunger were found. Now, they are under care and treatment.Shopkeeper Bahadir Keskiner noticed kittens on the roadside while going to Zorkun Plateau and he searched for their mother for a while.

Shopkeeper Bahadir Keskiner noticed kittens on the roadside while going to Zorkun Plateau and he searched for their mother for a while. Keskiner then picked up the starving kittens from where they were and brought them to the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) treatment center for health screening. The kittens, which were examined by Veterinarian Ali Lachinbala, were found to be in good health. In addition, in the general examination, it was observed that one of the cats had three extra fingers on the right hind paw. Lachinbala said, "The kittens did not have any health problems. We gave intensive care food to the kittens which were observed to have weakened a little. The fifth paw on the right hind foot of one of our kittens did not prevent the kitten from walking and therefore surgery was not necessary. We will start the vaccination process of the kittens in a few weeks, and as HAYTAP, we undertook all the care and treatment expenses. Our established facility continues to give these souls the right to live."


