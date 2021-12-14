3C World Champion 2021 Sayginer Interview: A person who does the job well done

World Champ Semih Sayginer has made his mark among the most important names of the world in billiards, he changed his playing style after his long-term break to the sport, and said if he kept his old habits, he would not be the 3-Cushion World Cup 2021 champion today.

Semih Sayginer, who decided to return to sports after a 7.5-year hiatus from billiards and rose to the top of the world again by winning the 3C World Cup held in Egypt at the age of 57. World Champ opened up to Demiroren News Agency about his many important achievements, from his singing career to keynote speaker, his return to the billiard sport.

Sayginer said that he always improved himself and tried to express himself accurately, adding, "Behind the success good socialization, the right training, right technical preparation, right mental preparation, as well as physical condition are important. I am a person who takes good care of myself. Although I am 57 years old, I am in good physical condition. My achievements are great but my life is small, I live with modesty. I am a person who does the job well done."