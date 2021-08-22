357 Turkish and foreign nationals evacuated from Afghanistan were brought to Istanbul
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

357 Turkish and foreign nationals evacuated from Afghanistan were brought to Istanbul

357 Turkish and foreign nationals evacuated from Afghanistan were brought to Istanbul
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

A total of 357 passengers, 16 of whom were babies, were evacuated from Kabul, AFGHANISTAN. The plane landed in Islamabad, Pakistan, by the military transport plane of the Turkish Air Force, and then they were brought to Istanbul with the evacuation flight of Turkish Airlines (THY) this morning.

A total of 357 passengers, 16 of whom were babies, were evacuated from Kabul, AFGHANISTAN. The plane landed in Islamabad, Pakistan, by the military transport plane of the Turkish Air Force, and then they were brought to Istanbul with the evacuation flight of Turkish Airlines (THY) this morning.


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Afganistan'dan tahliye edilen 357 Türk vatandaşı daha Türkiye'ye getirildi
Afganistan'dan tahliye edilen 357 Türk vatandaşı daha Türkiye'ye getirildi
Pazar keyfi planlayanlar dikkat! Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 4 il için yağış uyarısı
Pazar keyfi planlayanlar dikkat! Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 4 il için yağış uyarısı
Son dakika haberi | Heybeliada'da ormanlık alanda çıkan yangın kontrol altına alındı
Son dakika haberi | Heybeliada'da ormanlık alanda çıkan yangın kontrol altına alındı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Hamid Karzai Meral Akşener Süleyman Soylu Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Hande Erçel İrem Derici Haluk Levent Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Marcao Arda Turan Lionel Messi Sergen Yalçın Rıza Çalımbay
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
357 Turkish and foreign nationals evacuated from Afghanistan were brought to Istanbul - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 22.8.2021 11:32:30. #1.15#

title