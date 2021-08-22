357 Turkish and foreign nationals evacuated from Afghanistan were brought to Istanbul
A total of 357 passengers, 16 of whom were babies, were evacuated from Kabul, AFGHANISTAN. The plane landed in Islamabad, Pakistan, by the military transport plane of the Turkish Air Force, and then they were brought to Istanbul with the evacuation flight of Turkish Airlines (THY) this morning.
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı