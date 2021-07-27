344 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir
A total of 344 illegal immigrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in Cesme, Dikili, Seferihisar, and Menderes districts of İzmir were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command teams.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 142 illegal immigrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements off the coast of Dikili district between July 17 and July 20. Between 16-17 July, 35 illegal immigrants in boats were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command off the coast of Ozdere in the Menderes district. While rescuing 100 illegal immigrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces at different time intervals on 19 July in Seferihisar district, the teams also arrested 2 suspected immigrant smugglers.The Coast Guard Command was informed that there were illegal immigrants trapped in Cesme off the coast on July 20 at 06: 30. The teams rescued 67 illegal immigrants there. A total of 344 illegal immigrants who were brought ashore were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration after their procedures.

