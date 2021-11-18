3 suspects arrested for allegedly photographing Erdogan's house released

İSTANBUL (DHA) - It was learned that Israeli couple Natalie O. and Mordi O., who were arrested for allegedly photographing and viewing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's residence from the Camlica Tower in Uskudar, and Ihsan A., who was with them, were released.

Israeli couple Mordi and Natalie O., who allegedly photographed and viewed President Erdogan's residence in Uskudar from the Camlica Tower, and Ihsan A., who was with them, were detained on 10th November. 3 suspects were questioned by the teams of the Istanbul Police Department Anti-Terrorism Branch. The suspects, who were referred to the Istanbul courthouse in Caglayan, were arrested on charges of 'political and military espionage' on 12th November.

