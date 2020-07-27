27 Temmuz - 2 Ağustos tarihleri arasında çıkacak oyunlar | Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar
2020 yılının ilk yarısında pek çok oyun, oyuncularla buluştu. 2020'de çıkacak oyunlar neler? Hangi platformlar için hangi oyunlar çıkıyor? Hangi gün çıkıyor? Temmuz - Ağustos ayı haftasında çıkacak oyunlar haberimizin detaylarında.
27.07.2020 11:42 | Son Güncelleme: 27.07.2020 11:50
Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch ve PC bu hafta pek çok yeni oyuna ev sahipliği yapacak.
BU HAFTA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR
28 Temmuz Salı günü çıkacak oyunlar
Cubers: Arena
PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Maid of Sker
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Ageless
PC, Switch
Lost Wing
PS4
Skater XL
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Othercide
PS4, Xbox One, PC
Destroy All Humans!
PS4, Xbox One, PC
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Switch
Headsnatchers
PS4
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Grounded
PC, Xbox One
Escape Game: Fort Boyard
PS4
29 Temmuz Çarşamba günü çıkacak oyunlar
Lost Wing
Xbox One
Dual Gear
PC
Nowhere Prophet
Xbox One
Blightbound
PC
Nicole
Xbox One
112th Seed
Xbox One
30 Temmuz Perşembe günü çıkacak oyunlar
Nowhere Prophet
PS4, Switch
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON
PS4
Merchant of the Skies
Switch, Xbox One
Fairy Tail
PC, PS4, Switch
Buried Stars
PS4, Switch
Hellpoint
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Dragon Blaze
PC
Heroes of Hammerwatch - Ultimate Edition
Switch
Fight Crab
PC
31 Temmuz Cuma günü çıkacak oyunlar
Lost Wing
Switch
Heroes of Hammerwatch - Ultimate Edition
Xbox One
Naught
PC, PS4, Switch
CastleStorm II
PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Fae Tactics
PC
Cat Quest + Cat Quest II
PS4, Switch
Seasons of the Samurai
Xbox One
Swim Out
Xbox One
1 Ağustos günü çıkacak oyunlar
Collapsed
PC
Forged of Blood
PC
Lightstep Chronicles
PC
Pandemic
Xbox One, Switch
Hamsterdam
PC, Switch, Android, iOS
2 Ağustos günü çıkacak oyunlar
Madden NFL 20
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Dry Drowning
PC
The Church in the Darkness
PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch