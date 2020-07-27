27 Temmuz - 2 Ağustos tarihleri arasında çıkacak oyunlar | Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar
27 Temmuz - 2 Ağustos tarihleri arasında çıkacak oyunlar | Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar

2020 yılının ilk yarısında pek çok oyun, oyuncularla buluştu. 2020'de çıkacak oyunlar neler? Hangi platformlar için hangi oyunlar çıkıyor? Hangi gün çıkıyor? Temmuz - Ağustos ayı haftasında çıkacak oyunlar haberimizin detaylarında.

27 Temmuz - 2 Ağustos tarihleri arasında çıkacak oyunlar | Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar
27.07.2020 11:42 | Son Güncelleme: 27.07.2020 11:50

Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch ve PC bu hafta pek çok yeni oyuna ev sahipliği yapacak.

BU HAFTA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

28 Temmuz Salı günü çıkacak oyunlar

Cubers: Arena

PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Maid of Sker

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Ageless

PC, Switch

Lost Wing

PS4

Skater XL

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Othercide

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Destroy All Humans!

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Switch

Headsnatchers

PS4

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Grounded

PC, Xbox One

Escape Game: Fort Boyard

PS4

29 Temmuz Çarşamba günü çıkacak oyunlar

Lost Wing

Xbox One

Dual Gear

PC

Nowhere Prophet

Xbox One

Blightbound

PC

Nicole

Xbox One

112th Seed

Xbox One

30 Temmuz Perşembe günü çıkacak oyunlar

Nowhere Prophet

PS4, Switch

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON

PS4

Merchant of the Skies

Switch, Xbox One

Fairy Tail

PC, PS4, Switch

Buried Stars

PS4, Switch

Hellpoint

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Blaze

PC

Heroes of Hammerwatch - Ultimate Edition

Switch

Fight Crab

PC

31 Temmuz Cuma günü çıkacak oyunlar

Lost Wing

Switch

Heroes of Hammerwatch - Ultimate Edition

Xbox One

Naught

PC, PS4, Switch

CastleStorm II

PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Fae Tactics

PC

Cat Quest + Cat Quest II

PS4, Switch

Seasons of the Samurai

Xbox One

Swim Out

Xbox One

1 Ağustos günü çıkacak oyunlar

Collapsed

PC

Forged of Blood

PC

Lightstep Chronicles

PC

Pandemic

Xbox One, Switch

Hamsterdam

PC, Switch, Android, iOS

2 Ağustos günü çıkacak oyunlar

Madden NFL 20

PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dry Drowning

PC

The Church in the Darkness

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Haber Yorumları
title