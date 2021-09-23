'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

Organized to promote the historical, cultural, and natural areas on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the '2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' started in the Cappadocia region with the participation of Turkish and Russian photography enthusiasts.64 Turkish and Russian photographers attended the event.

Organized to promote the historical, cultural, and natural areas on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the '2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' started in the Cappadocia region with the participation of Turkish and Russian photography enthusiasts.

64 Turkish and Russian photographers attended the event. As part of the event, the participants gathered in Guvercinlik Valley in Uchisar town and took pictures of the beauties of the Cappadocia region.

"WHEN I RETURN TO RUSSIA, I WILL TELL MY FAMILY ABOUT HERE"

"I came to Turkey to participate in this project. I love taking photos. I came for the first time. I don't believe such a place exists anywhere else in the world. When I return to Russia, I will tell my family a lot about here. I will come here again in the future with my family" said Russian photographer Maria Vokona.

(PHOTOS)


'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Meral Akşener Muharrem İnce Süleyman Soylu Binali Yıldırım
Magazin Düm Tek Tek Buray Burak Yamantürk Özge Özpirinçci
Spor Muslera Balotelli Mesut Özil
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Şans Oyunları Rüya Tabirleri
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: '2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 23.09.2021 15:54:12. #1.11#