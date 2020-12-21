2021 numerals arrive in Times Square
21.12.2020 23:42 | Son Güncelleme: 21.12.2020 23:47
DECEMBER 21: With 2021 around the corner, these light-up numerals arrived in New York City's Times Square on December 21, 2020. The seven-foot-tall numerals will sit high above Times Square and light up at midnight on New Year's Eve.
Kaynak: Anadolu Ajansı / Lokman Vural Elibol