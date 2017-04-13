Yumartanın 50 Tonu
"Yumartanın 50 Tonu" workshop'u, 14 Nisan'da Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi'nde sizlerle...Scrambled eggs, scamorza and chivesOmlette with parmigiano and mushroomsPotatoes frittata Poached eggs on top of the rustic italian bread with smoked antricote and avocadoDetaylar : İl : İstanbulİlce : BeşiktaşMekan :
"Yumartanın 50 Tonu" workshop'u, 14 Nisan'da Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi'nde sizlerle...
Scrambled eggs, scamorza and chives
Omlette with parmigiano and mushrooms
Potatoes frittata Poached eggs on top of the rustic italian bread with smoked antricote and avocado
Detaylar :
İl : İstanbul
İlce : Beşiktaş
Mekan : Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi
Mekan Adresi : Levazım Mahallesi, Koru Sokak No: 2 Zorlu Center – Meydan Katı (Square Floor)
Başlangıç Saati : 14.04.2017 11: 00: 00
Bitiş Saati : 14.04.2017 13: 00: 00
Kategori : Yumartanın 50 Tonu
Tür : Eğitim
Ücretlimi? : Hayır
Kaynak: Etkinlik.io