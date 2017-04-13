"Yumartanın 50 Tonu" workshop'u, 14 Nisan'da Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi'nde sizlerle...



Scrambled eggs, scamorza and chives



Omlette with parmigiano and mushrooms



Potatoes frittata Poached eggs on top of the rustic italian bread with smoked antricote and avocado



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beşiktaş



Mekan : Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi



Mekan Adresi : Levazım Mahallesi, Koru Sokak No: 2 Zorlu Center – Meydan Katı (Square Floor)



Başlangıç Saati : 14.04.2017 11: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 14.04.2017 13: 00: 00



Kategori : Yumartanın 50 Tonu



Tür : Eğitim



Ücretlimi? : Hayır