Yumartanın 50 Tonu

"Yumartanın 50 Tonu" workshop'u, 14 Nisan'da Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi'nde sizlerle...

Scrambled eggs, scamorza and chives

Omlette with parmigiano and mushrooms

Potatoes frittata Poached eggs on top of the rustic italian bread with smoked antricote and avocado

Detaylar :

İl : İstanbul

İlce : Beşiktaş

Mekan : Eataly Mutfak Atölyesi

Mekan Adresi : Levazım Mahallesi, Koru Sokak No: 2 Zorlu Center – Meydan Katı (Square Floor)

Başlangıç Saati : 14.04.2017 11: 00: 00

Bitiş Saati : 14.04.2017 13: 00: 00

Tür : Eğitim

Ücretlimi? : Hayır

