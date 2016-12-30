TÜMÜ
Yılın Son Derbisini Fenerbahçe Kazandı

Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 11. hafta derbi maçında Fenerbahçe, sahasında Galatasaray'ı 77 - 55 mağlup etti.

Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray: 77 - 55

Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 11. hafta derbi maçında Fenerbahçe, sahasında Galatasaray'ı 77 - 55 mağlup etti.

Salon: Metro Enerji

Hakemler: Murat Ciner xx, Orkun Yurtdaş xx, Ahmet Taner İbin xx

Fenerbahçe: Pelin xxx 9, Ayşe xxx 12, Melisa x, Melis x, Birsel xxx 5, Tuğçe xx 4, Lavender xxx 6, Gruda xxxx 19, Quigley xxx 17, Esra Ural xx 2, Strickhen xx 3

Galatasaray: Eda x, Deniz x 2, Pınar x 4, İrem x, Cansu x 6, Işıl xx 11, Anderson xx 15, Papova x 2, İnci x, Vitola x 2, Jefferson xx 13

1. Periyot: 17-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 34-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 55-40 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

5 Faul alan: Jefferson (Galatasaray)

İSTANBUL / DHA (fotoğraflı)

