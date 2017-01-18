Wizards' Wednesday (Türkçe & English) January 18th *magic&comedy*

From March 23rd 2016 onwards we will start and invite you to join our monthly Wizards' Wednesday magic performances of young performers in the Art of Magic.



Each Wizards' Wednesday 4 young different magicians will entertain you in a contemporary style which will stay in your memory and touch your heart.



The shows will be in Turkish and English.



23 Mart 2016 den itibaren aylık 'Wizards' Wednesday' etkilikerlimiz size heyecanla bekliyor. Genç sanatçılar size İllüzyon Sanatında 4 farklı gösteri sunacaklar.



Gösteri Türkçe ve İngilizce olacak.