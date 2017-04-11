Video Footage Of Rare Black Flamingo Captured In Turkey

ADANA, TURKEY - APRIL 05: Footage showing a rare black flamingo wandering around other flamingos and occasionally dunking its head underwater at Tuzla Wild Life Development Land in Adana, Turkey on April 05, 2017. The footage of very rare black colored flamingo was captured by teams of Turkish Nature Conservation and National Parks. A similar black flamingo has been previously spotted on Cyprus island and in Israel. Flamingo species normally bears reddish-rose color feathers and the tone of the color differs according to amount of carotene substance in their individual food intake. If these birds don't take carotene bearing food their color become white and carotene rich food produce reddish-rose color in various tones. But some flamingos with a particular genetic disorder bear black and brown feathers albeit it rarely occurs and hence it's rarely seen and captured on video. .