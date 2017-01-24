Fenerbahçe, Turkish Airlines Euroleague 19. hafta maçında Rus ekibi Unics Kazan'ı 81-86 mağlup etti.
Salon: Basket Hall Kazan
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Tomislav Hordov xx, Jakub Zamojski xx
UNICS Kazan: Stoll xx 9, Clarke xx 6, Parakhouski xxx 21, Kaimakoglou xx 3, Langford xxx 11, Johnson xxx 16, Antipov xx 8, Panin xx 5, Williams x 2, Voronov x
Başantrenör: Evgeny Pashutin
Fenerbahçe: Ali Muhammed x 4, Bogdanovic xxx 16, Datome xxx 18, Antic xx 7, Vesely xxx 15, Sloukas xx 12, Nunnally xx 8, Kalinic xx 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Bennett x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 15-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 34-39 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 60-68 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Vesely (Fenerbahçe) - İSTANBUL
Turkish Airlines Euroleague
