Turkis Airlines Euroleague

THY Euroleague 18. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe, sahasında Yunanistan ekibi Panathinaikos’u 84-63’lük skorla mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülker Sport Arena

Fenerbahçe: Antic x 2, Bogdanovic x 7, Sloukas xx 12, Nunnaly xx 10, Vesely xx 13, Kalinic x 6, Ali xx 5, Ahmet xx 13, Datome xxx 16

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Panathinaikos: Singleton xxx 13, Rivers xx 12, James xxx 25, Fotsis 1, Feldeine x 4, Gabriel x 3, Gentile x 2, Bourousis x 2, Calathes x 2

Başantrenör: Xavi Pascual

1. Periyot: 27-16 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 44-28 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 60-45 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - İSTANBUL

