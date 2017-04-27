Tunuslu Protest Besteci, Gitarist, Solist Emel Mathlouthı, İlk Kez Ankara'da!

EMEL MATHLOUTHI @ANKARA

TARİH: 1 Haziran 2017/ PERŞEMBE

MEKAN: MEB ŞURA SALONU

SAAT: 21.30

Özgürlük kavramına müzikal çerçeveden vurgu yapan Tunus asıllı şarkıcı Emel Mathlouthi, dinleyicisiyle korkusuz ve açık konuşan özel yeteneklerden. 2012'de yayınladığı ve Arap Baharı'nın yaşandığı günlerde tüm bölgenin marş olarak benimsediği parçası "Kelmti Horra" (Kelimelerim Özgür) ile ismini duyurdu.





Mathlouthi'nin şarkıları Tunus'un sınırlarını aştı. Klasik müzik ve caz dinleyerek büyüyen ama aynı zamanda Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan ve Joan Baez hayranı Mathlouthi'nin ateşli ve coşkulu müziğinin ilhamı da, bu çok kültürlü gelişim süreci oldu. Arapça şarkı sözleri sadece Tunus'a değil, tüm ülkelerdeki insan haklarına ışık tutan, özgürlüğü ve barışı kucaklayan Emel Mathlouthi, Studio Cite des Arts'da kaydettiği albüm "Ensen" ile dünya turuna başladı. Her yıl düzenlenen Fransızların müzik bayramı "Fete de la Musique"de performans sergileyen Emel Mathlouti, acı ve cefayı hayallere dönüştüren şarkı sözleriyle dinleyenlerin umut tohumları serpiyor.

Altus Kültür-Sanat organizasyonu, Fransız Kültür-Merkezi Ankara destekleriyle gerçekleşecek konserin biletleri, www.biletix.com ve Biletix yerel satış noktalarında.

The protest composer, guitar player and vocalist Emel Mathlouthi will be in Ankara on Thursday, June 1st for the first time with her uniquely delicate voice!

Altus Arts & Culture proudly presents!



Emel Mathlouthi uses her music to speak fearlessly and openly about freedom to her audience. In 2012, Mathlouthi gained international recognition with "Kelmti Horra" (My Word is Free), which became an anthem for the Arab Spring protests. Her tunes crossed Tunisian borders to receive international acclaim. Although she grew up listening to classical music and jazz,

she also became a fan of Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, and Joan Baez, which set up the multicultural stage for her intensely passionate sound. The lyrics she wrote in Arabic promoted human rights not only in Tunisia, but all over the world, embracing freedom and peace. Mathlouthi embarked on her world tour with her album entitled "Ensen," which she recorded in Studio Cite des Arts. The artist, who also attended the French music fest "Fete de la Musique," has been a beacon of hope for everyone with songs that create light out of pain and suffering. Mathlouthi will take the stage on June 1st to perform her heart wrenching songs that fuse traditional beats with electronic and trip hop.

