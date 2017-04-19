Tire plunges into pharmacy, injures two people in Turkey's Adana



İstanbul, Apr 19 (DHA) - A tire plunged into a pharmacy after it came off a moving car in the southern province of Adana on Tuesday, slightly injuring two people.



The incident occurred in the Yüreğir district.



The tire injured two men, İbrahim Obaz and Volkan Ay, after it came off a car while it was moving. Obaz and Ay were treated at the scene. The owner of the pharmacy, Abdulkadir Erdeve, said it was the first time he experienced such an incident.



'We were shocked. Patients come to our shop, but I don't remember a tire coming to our shop to buy medicine. This is the first time I experience such an incident in 35 years of my career,' he said.



