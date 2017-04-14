About the event



The Pitcher is a pitching event, giving the opportunity to entrepreneurs and startup teams to showcase their businesses in front of large audience of investors, VCs, fellow entrepreneurs, journalists and mentors, and to win and secure funding for their companies.



Benefits for the startups (Applications is not yet open)



The participating entrepreneurs and startup teams will have the chance not only to present their companies, but also to establish great new connections, to expand their networks, to receive support and even to impress potential customers, business partners and future team members.



Benefits for the investors



All potential investors will have the great opportunity to observe many promising startups, to meet with talented and ambitious entrepreneurs, to get introduced to many game-changing ideas and aspiring projects, and to get familiar with emerging trends.



Benefits for the audience



All attendees of The Pitcher will have the ability to be part of one inspiring experience, including meeting with interesting people, listening to great pitches, making new contacts and getting new ideas through observation.



For further info: www.thepitcher.org



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beşiktaş



Mekan : Workinton Levent



Mekan Adresi : Esentepe Mah. Büyükdere Cad. No: 199



Başlangıç Saati : 15.04.2017 09: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 15.04.2017 20: 00: 00



Kategori : The Pitcher



Tür : Toplantı



Ücretlimi? : Hayır