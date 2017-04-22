The Future And Importance Of Design İn Human Life

To what extent will we use the design in the future? What is innovation and entrepreneurship? How to be entrepreneurial and innovative? We look forward to see you at this event, where together in search of knowledge, we will look for answers to many more questions regarding this subject. (The event is in Turkish language.)



SPEAKERS:



İlhan Tekir [ Computer Engineer – Web Design Specialist and Educator ] "The importance of design in the Web world"



Hacer Berber [ Sr. Design Engineer – 3D Design Specialist and Educator ] "Design: its place in our life"



İsmail Berber [Sr. Design Engineer, Mentor – Industrial Product Design Educator ] "What is the future of design in human life?"



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Fatih



Mekan : Istanbul Design Center



Mekan Adresi : Şehit Mehmet Paşa Sokak Başlangıç Saati : 22.04.2017 16: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 22.04.2017 19: 00: 00



Kategori : The Future and Importance of Design in Human Life



Tür : Eğitim



Ücretlimi? : Hayır