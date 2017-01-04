–Police officers on duty have searched Ahmad Mamud on suspicion and confiscated 41 historical coins from Roman era.
(Photo) - Şanlıurfa
Syrian Detained Upon Carrying Historical Coins
–Police officers on duty have searched Ahmad Mamud on suspicion and confiscated 41 historical coins from Roman era.Syrian Ahmad Mamud was detained and the coins confiscated are to be delivered to Directorate of Museums.(Photo) - Şanlıurfa.
