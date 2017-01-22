Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi’nde Banvit, sahasında Yeşil Giresunspor’u 91-71 mağlup etti.

Salon: Banvit Kara Ali Acar

Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, Halil Baldemir xx, Halit Can Cihan xx

Banvit: Doğukan x, Muric x, Kulig xx 11, Tolga xx 8, Emir x, Orelik xxxx 23, Metehan x, Merthan x 1, Vidmar x 2, Chappell xx 13, Furkan xx 9, Theodore xxx 24

Başantrenör: Sasa Filipovski

Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor: Malcolm Armstead xx 12, Ömer Utku Al x, Enes Berkay Taşkıran x 2, Emircan Koşut x 3, İnanç Koç x, Okben Ulubay xx 10, Doğuş Özdemiroğlu xx 7, Toure Murry xx 9, Tansu Aksoy x, Anthony Gill xx 16, Efe Beşok x 1, Deyan Ivanovc xx 11

Başantrenör: Alaksandar Trifunovic

1. Periyot: 24-17 (Banvit lehine)

Devre: 37-37

3. Periyot: 67-49 (Banvit lehine) - BALIKESİR

