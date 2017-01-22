Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi'nde Banvit, sahasında Yeşil Giresunspor'u 91-71 mağlup etti.
Salon: Banvit Kara Ali Acar
Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, Halil Baldemir xx, Halit Can Cihan xx
Banvit: Doğukan x, Muric x, Kulig xx 11, Tolga xx 8, Emir x, Orelik xxxx 23, Metehan x, Merthan x 1, Vidmar x 2, Chappell xx 13, Furkan xx 9, Theodore xxx 24
Başantrenör: Sasa Filipovski
Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor: Malcolm Armstead xx 12, Ömer Utku Al x, Enes Berkay Taşkıran x 2, Emircan Koşut x 3, İnanç Koç x, Okben Ulubay xx 10, Doğuş Özdemiroğlu xx 7, Toure Murry xx 9, Tansu Aksoy x, Anthony Gill xx 16, Efe Beşok x 1, Deyan Ivanovc xx 11
Başantrenör: Alaksandar Trifunovic
1. Periyot: 24-17 (Banvit lehine)
Devre: 37-37
3. Periyot: 67-49 (Banvit lehine) - BALIKESİR
