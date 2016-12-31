Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi’nde Banvit, evinde Muratbey Uşak’ı 82-72 yendi.

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi

Salon: Banvit Kara Ali Acar

Hakemler: Murat Biricik x, İsmail Aydın x, Can Mavisu x

Banvit: Doğukan x, Muric xxxx 21, Kulig x 4, Tolga x 4, Hasan Emir xx 6, Orelik xx 8, Metehan x 1, Merthan x, Vidmar xx 8, Chappell xx 4, Furkan xx 7, Theodore xxxx 19

Başantrenör: Sasa Filipovski

Muratbey Uşak: Auguste xxxx 19, Mesut x, Ali Berent x, Berkay x 2, D Angelo x 4, Freimanis xxxx 19, Özcan x, Vasiliauskas xxx 11, Görkem x, Hakan x, Shaquille O Neal xxx 17, Süleyman x

Başantrenör: Ozan Bulkaz

1. Periyot: 17-14 (Banvit lehine)

Devre: 37-31 (Banvit lehine)

3. Periyot: 63-49 (Banvit lehine) - BALIKESİR


