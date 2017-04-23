Spor Toto Baksetbol Ligi

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi’nin 27. haftasında Gaziantep Basktetbol, sahasında Beşiktaş Sompo Japan’a 67-59 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Karataş

Hakemler: Murat Biricik xx, Alper Altuğ Köselerli xx, Seher Ayşe Nur Yazıcıoğlu xx

Gaziantep Basketbol: Cherry xx 10, Rautins xx 13, Haislip xx 9, Jefferson xx 10, Alper xx 1, Balazic xxx 16, Altan xx

Başantrenör: Stefenos Dedas

Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: Thompson xx 2, Roll xx 12, Stimac xx 4, Clark xx 6, Erkan xx 12, Weems xx 13, Muratcan xx 4,Kenan Sipahi xx 10

Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca

1. Periyot: 11-13 (Beşiktaş lehine)

Devre: 24-28 (Beşiktaş lehine)

3. Periyot: 43-47 (Beşiktaş lehine) - GAZİANTEP

