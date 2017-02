BEIRUT, LEBANON - FEBRUARY 01: A group of engineer present their "Smart box" in Beirut, Lebanon on February 01, 2017 to solve garbage problem od Lebanon. Project consultant Elie Abu Suleyman tells journalist that their "smart box" contain three different part for glass, plastic, paper and organic garbages. He adds that by using these boxes city officals can analyses garbages to create proceed new method to solve garbage crisis. .