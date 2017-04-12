Jewellery Workshop: Wax Modeling

The Istanbul Design Center is offering a unique class in making your own jewellery with Wax Modeling, starting with the red wax modeling, the most enjoyable of traditional wax modeling techniques for carving out shapes of the desired jewellery pieces and molding it for desired metal casting with precious/semi-precious stones. In this specialization class, students will learn how to produce jewellery and accessories using many different types of wax materials.



Please visit www.istanbuldesigncenter.org for detailed information by contacting them by telephone in Turkish or email them for course fees (in Eng as well) and they will respond right away. The class is in Turkish, however, translation into Eng is provided.



Class schedule: Thursdays only, daytime and evening classes available: 2pm-4: 30pm and 6pm-8: 30pm.



Hurry up as each class is limited to 6 students.Everyone who is interested is welcome, as long as you are willing to learn and work hard until the end, as after successfully completing this course: you will be certified and able to produce your own design as jewellery pieces.



Instructor: jewellery designer Ms. Fatma Nur Bayraktar www.fnbstudio.com



