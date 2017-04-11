The Istanbul Design Center is offering a unique class in making your own jewellery with Metal Clay, which is a technique that removes limitations in realm of metal art. Many jewellery designs can be easily produced with metal clay, which would require quite arduous work using classic jewellery techniques. Moreover, with metal clay - there is no need for heavy and expensive machinery.



Please visit www.istanbuldesigncenter.org for detailed information by contacting them by telephone in Turkish or email them for course fees (in Eng as well) and they will respond right away. The class is in Turkish, however, translation into Eng is provided.



Class schedule: Wednesdays only, daytime and evening classes available: 2pm-4: 30pm and 6pm-8: 30pm.



Hurry up as each class is limited to 6 students. Everyone who is interested is welcome, as long as you are willing to learn and work hard until the end, as after successfully completing this course: you will be certified and able to produce your own design as jewellery pieces.



Instructor: jewellery designer Ms. Fatma Nur Bayraktar www.fnbstudio.com



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Fatih



Mekan : Istanbul Design Center



Mekan Adresi : Şehit Mehmet Paşa Sokak Başlangıç Saati : 12.04.2017 14: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 14.06.2017 20: 30: 00



Kategori : Jewellery Workshop: Metal Clay



Tür : Eğitim



Ücretlimi? : Hayır