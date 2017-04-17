Jewellery Workshop: Enameling

The Istanbul Design Center is offering a unique class in making your own jewellery with Enameling, which is the most valuable amongst the preferred techniques for colouring the metal according to your design: by applying the glass dust coloured with metal oxides and then firing it at high temperatures.



Please visit www.istanbuldesigncenter.org for detailed information by contacting them by telephone in Turkish or email them for course fees (in Eng as well) and they will respond right away. The class is in Turkish, however, translation into Eng is provided.



Class schedule: Tuesdays only, daytime and evening classes available: 2: 30pm-5pm and 6: 30pm-9pm.



Hurry up as each class is limited to 6 students.Everyone who is interested is welcome, as long as you are willing to learn and work hard until the end, as after successfully completing this course: you will be certified and able to produce your own design as jewellery pieces.



Instructor: jewellery designer Ms. Fatma Nur Bayraktar www.fnbstudio.com



