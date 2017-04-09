Istanbul Tech Talks is a global developer conference gathering all engineers for a day of deep-dive sessions on the hot topics in software engineering.



With diverse topics and several technologies to be covered by professionals of the world of development, ITT'17 welcomes all engineers to meet on April, 10th for the fourth time!



For more information: www.istanbultechtalks.com



FAQs



In which language the event will be held?



The event will be held fully in English and there will not be any translation service from English to Turkish.



(Konferanstaki tüm konuşma ve sunumlar İngilizce olacaktır. Türkçe çeviri yapılmayacaktır.)



What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?



There will not be a dedicated parking spot for the event.



Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation. You can check this link for the details of transportation.



Are there any ID requirement to enter the event?



You should bring a valid ID.



How can I contact to the organizer?



You can reach us from [email protected]



Is my registration/ticket transferrable?



Tickets are not transferrable.



Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?



Yes, you have to bring a printed copy of your ticket to the event.



What is the refund policy?



Tickets are non-refundable.



Will there be lunch and coffee breaks during the event?



Yes, lunch and several coffee breaks will be provided to all attendees.



Will there be a gathering at the end of the event?



Yes, "After Talks" will be held at the end of the event for all attendees.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Fatih



Mekan : Kadir Has Üniversitesi



Mekan Adresi : Kadir Has Caddesi Cibali / İSTANBUL



Başlangıç Saati : 10.04.2017 08: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 10.04.2017 19: 00: 00



Kategori : Istanbul Tech Talks 2017



Tür : Konferans



Ücretlimi? : Hayır