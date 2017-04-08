Iot Day Istanbul

Council initiated the IoT Day in 2010. The event has grown in scale and scope as Internet of Things is sinking into the everyday.



The Internet of Things (IoT) will accelerate a lot of changes creating better productivity and efficiency in every sector, from manufacturing to transport, from insurance to healthcare, from energy to retail, and from smart cities to smarter homes.



Access to data, currently generated from our phones - and soon from many more devices and sensors embedded in products, brought us new insights into the way we use and interact with products. Collected data gives us a better understanding in our day-to-day habits, just think about the transport data collected on how we move and live in cities.



Did you know that the average vehicle is used only 4% of the time and parked the other 96%? This type of data has given us new insights and is one of the reasons autonomous transport has the potential to improve the way we move around in cities, do this more efficiently, cheaper and more sustainable in the long term.



Looking at traffic congestion in Istanbul today, we need to design new solutions how to create better productivity and efficiency in business, as well as creating more human-centred cities where citizens can create and live happy lives.



The Internet of Things will change the way we interact with our physical environments, the same way the internet has changed the way we work, live and the way we communicate together.



Learn more about how IoT will affect your industry or business with Canay Atalay and Rudy de Waele giving you an overview of the IoT trends, challenges and the opportunities you can size using IoT technology in your business.



Come and join us at #IOTDAY on Sunday, April 9 at 12.00-14.00 @ ATÖLYE, Bomonti.



A networking party will follow the presentation where you can meet Turkish industry leaders, IoT companies and startups.



Looking forward to meet you there!



Header Image © IoT News Network - iotnewsnetwork.com



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beyoğlu



Mekan : ATÖLYE



Mekan Adresi : Tarihi Bomonti Bira Fabrikası MERKEZ MH. BİRAHANE SK. NO: 1/E F BLOK BOMONTİ



Başlangıç Saati : 09.04.2017 12: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 09.04.2017 14: 00: 00



Kategori : IoT Day Istanbul



Tür : Toplantı



Ücretlimi? : Hayır